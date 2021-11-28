Clayton County Police said Davionna Bluitt, 17, has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a teen last seen leaving her home in a car with an unknown man, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities said they arrived at the 600-block of Sycamore Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person's call Saturday night. When officers arrived, they learned 17-year-old Davionna Bluitt left her home Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. after getting into an argument with her mother.

Davionna packed a bag and left her home, leaving in a car with an unknown man, according to police. Clayton County Police said Davionna has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses.

Davionna is 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. There is not a known clothing description of what Davionna is wearing.