Impending report to detail maternal mortality and health care access among Texas women

One San Antonio non-profit is working to bring organizations together in addressing socioeconomic challenges in health care and other services.

SAN ANTONIO — A new state report that’s been delayed in releasing to the public intends to highlight maternal mortality in Texas.

The report is being assembled by the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and the Department of State Health Services.

Between 2012 and 2015, at least 382 women died from pregnancy-related health complications, which is the latest data available from the Texas state health department.

The report’s delay is due to additional maternal mortality cases from 2019 that need to be analyzed. The stalled report has been met with criticism from politicians and advocates of women’s health.

“We want to make sure that they have a healthy baby and in that process they’re healthy as well,” said Dr. Derek Anderson, director of community health at the Health Collaborative.

Anderson also serves as the director of the non-profit’s Grow Healthy Together Pathways program, which aims to connect people in Bexar County with a vast array of social and medical services.

Anderson stressed African American women are most at risk when it comes to maternal mortality for a variety of reasons socioeconomic reasons.

“Sometimes it can be the disconnect with providers who may not be able to provide the care that the person needs from a cultural perspective that can contribute to those poor outcomes for maternal mortality,” Anderson said. “A lot of people tend to neglect their personal health, their physical health in order to address those social needs. I need to get that roof over my head, food in my belly, take care of my family who may not have clothing.”

Yajaira Ruiz works with several young mothers others as part of the Health Collaborative team. A mother herself, Ruiz realizes the importance of ensuring everyone has access to the services they need.

“So specifically for them I do want to make sure that they make it to every health appointment that they have transportation if they don’t we can help them connect to that as well,” Ruiz said.

Anderson just hopes the delayed state report eventually leads to action in Austin.