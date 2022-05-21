Massive fire tears through two-story vacant home in east San Antonio

The size of the fire along with the heat meant they needed extra help; crews rotated in and out to prevent heat-related injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A two-story vacant house caught fire, and arson investigators are looking into how it began.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning on North Mesquite and East Crockett Street, which is east of downtown.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KENS 5 that the home is a "total loss."

Authorities noted there are downed power lines nearby, which could have contributed to the fire beginning. Three fire department units were initially called to assist, but the number increased to more 16 at one point.

The size of the fire along with the heat meant they needed extra help; crews rotated in and out to prevent heat-related injuries.

Heat also caused the grass across the street to catch on fire too.

This isn't the first time flames have devastated the area. On March 15, KENS 5's Sue Calberg covered a fire at City Center Lofts at the corner of Center and Swiss streets. That's less than 0.1 mile away from this incident.

And while firefighters jumped in to battle the intense flames, people who live at a three story complex across the street, sprang into action as well.

Proudfoot said he woke up to sirens and loud commotion.

"I wasn't sure what was going on so I rolled my windows up and I saw a lady running away from my door, going house to house banging on doors, ringing doorbells," Proudfoot said.

"It was pretty overwhelming. The fire, they were three story homes, so the flames were incredibly high and they were bending over coming towards our homes so I thought the two power lines were going to topple over and catch our homes on fire," Proudfoot said.

Call this “after.” I have amazing video to share #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/pCJ7bgvGx6 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2022