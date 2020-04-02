SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire on the southwest side forced several families from their homes, leaving half a dozen looking for a place to stay, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Tuesday at The Preserve at the Port apartments in the 400 block of Cropsey Avenue near Lackland Air Force Base.

Firefighters said four units were affected, causing about $100,000 worth of damage. Several families had to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

