Massive fire destroys home on north side

One of the homes next door was "singed" by the heavy flames, and both of the homes next door were evacuated as a precaution.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire tht was upgraded to a second alarm destoyed a home on the north side of town late Thursday evening.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Big Tree Drive near Jones Maltsbegrer Rd around 11:45 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm almost immediately to in order to protect exposures to other homes.

A Battalion Chief tells us that one person was home at the time of the fire, and said he heard noise in the garage area. When he went to investigate the sounds, he saw flames and quickly exited the home.

Firefighters evacuated neighbors on both sides of the home as a precaution. One of the homes next door sustained a “singe” to their home.

Officials say the home is a total loss, and a car was destroyed as well.

Fire investigators are scene attempting to determine cause.

No injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.