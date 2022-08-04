Massive fire at office building destroys multiple businesses

Authorities were concerned about the flames spreading to nearby trees and apartments.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department had to battle massive flames at an office building on the city's northwest side.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the 4100 block of Medical Drive.

SAFD is expected to provide more information, but our KENS 5 crews witnessed the flames coming from the roof. That roof later collapsed as crews worked from all angles to extinguish.

Authorities were concerned about the flames spreading to nearby trees and apartments. However, KENS 5 witnessed some crews leaving as the fire became more contained.