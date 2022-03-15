Massive downtown fire forces residents to evacuate

The battalion chief says the fire was an immediate hazard due to the heavy flames and charged power lines.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in a downtown San Antonio apartment complex were forced out of their homes this morning after a fire next door threatening their building, officials say.

Just after 3 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the fire at the 400 block of Center.

When crews arrived, seeing how big the fire was, they ordered a second alarm fire for the three story building right away, officials say.

The battalion chief says the fire was an immediate hazard due to the heavy flames and charged power lines. For that reason, firefighters had to attack the fire from the outside.

The building was a total loss. The neighboring building had some minor damage like broken windows.