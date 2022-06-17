Crews working to contain massive brush fire on south side

First responders are working to contain a massive brush fire on the south side that began Thursday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — First responders are working to contain a massive brush fire on the south side Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 10500 block of Roosevelt near Villa Coronado Park around 7 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a large fire. Crews worked through the night to get the blaze under control, which covered about 200 acres of land.

At least 25 units responded to the blaze that continued to grow. Heavy winds acted as fuel to the dry vegetation as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

The SAFD battalion chief went up in SAPD Eagle to evaluate just how large the fire was from above the scene and decide how to attack it. Officials say the fire was difficult to get under control.

One concern for the crews working to contain the fire was the fact that Nu-Star Energy was just to the south of the location. That facility holds several thousands of gallons of fuels, including both diesel and jet fuel.

SAFD didn’t want to take any chances, so hazmat crews and other units showed up to the site to provide an additional layer of protection. Folks living nearby even stepped in, using things like skid steers and bobcats to help make fire breaks.

Then at around 11 p.m. Thursday night, the city had also contracted heavy equipment to assist with creating fire breaks.

Crews seemed to have better control of the fire as of around 6 a.m. Friday. Officials said that the fire is now under control. They have now decreased the number of units fighting the fire.