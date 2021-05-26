Suspected gunman in mass shooting at San Jose railyard identified | Live Updates

The suspected shooter who gunned down multiple people at a San Jose railyard has been identified as Samuel James Cassidy, according to reporting by ABC7.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Update 12:30 p.m.

The suspected gunman who opened fire at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail facility in San Jose, Wednesday morning, has been identified as 57-year-old Samuel James Cassidy, according to reporting by Bay Area affiliate ABC7.

ABC7 also reports that Cassidy reportedly set fire to his home on Angmar Court before the shooting. When firefighters arrived on scene, no one was inside the home.

Cassidy is believed to be an employee of the VTA.

In addition to the eight people killed, Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”

The shooting took place at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The VTA provides bus, light rail, and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.

Update 11 a.m.

Law enforcement officials confirm nine people are dead, including the shooter, following a mass shooting incident at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail facility in San Jose, Wednesday morning.

Officials made public some of the details of the shooting at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

According to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis, the first call of shots fire at the facility, located at 1 W. Younger Ave., went out at 6:34 a.m.

All eight victims and the shooter are confirmed to be VTA employees. The sheriff’s office also said that bomb dogs alerted law enforcement to explosive devices inside the building, however, they said there is no threat to the public at large.

Officials did not say how many other people were injured in the shooting but did say that there are “multiple victims” and that those range from the deceased to others who have suffered “major injuries.”

The FBI has been called in to assist with evidence collection and victim services.

Another press conference has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on then shooting at a press briefing Wednesday morning:

“The White House is monitoring the situation and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. I know local officials have addressed this publicly, and there is an ongoing investigation as we all know. We will continue to stay in close contact with them and offer any assistance, as needed. We still don’t know all the details but what’s clear, as the President has said, is that we are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country – both in mass shootings and in the lives that are being taken daily in gun violence that doesn’t make national headlines. That’s why [President Biden] has taken an initial set of actions on gun violence that will save lives. And that’s why he is calling on Congress to take action, including calling on the Senate to pass the three bills to strengthen background checks that have already cleared the House with bipartisan support, and which have then overwhelming backing of the American people.”

Original:

Gunfire erupted at a railyard in San Jose, and authorities say multiple people were killed and wounded.

ABC7 in the Bay Area is reporting that nine total people, eight victims and the shooter, are dead. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis could not describe how the shooter died.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used or whether the shooting happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees. The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks told a news conference.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

The next press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. PST to provide the latest updates.