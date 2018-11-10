SAN ANTONIO — Don’t worry if you see police lights on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Bexar County, City of San Antonio and local agencies, together with the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council are holding a San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Freeman Coliseum from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

During this first segment of the exercise, you can expect an increase in the number of emergency vehicles in the area and at times, may experience excessive noise levels may occur. There is no need for citizens to be alarmed.

The First Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs was the 5th largest mass shooting in U.S. history in the last half century.

When these mass casualties happen, local hospitals see a surge in adults, children and elderly coming in quickly to be treated for things like multiple gunshot wounds. This mass casualty exercise happening here will assess how capable local hospitals and EMS in southwest Texas are able to respond to these kinds of incidents.

The simulation tests everything from receiving patients to treatment to tracking their progress. This is a full scale evaluation that will place these medical professionals in a simulation that's as real as it gets to see what the response looks like. About 700 volunteers will act as victims, friends and family. The simulation will assess the entire response and short term recovery process associated with mass casualty events.

