Three masked men kicked in the door of a woman's northwest-side apartment before robbing and assaulting her, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the attack happened around 3 am in the 4400 block of Horizon Hill near Medical Drive.

The woman told police three African American men wearing masks and rubber gloves broke into her apartment and made themselves at home. She accuses them of taking several of her belongings and physically assaulting her.

The crew was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

Emergency crews came to the scene to check out the victim. She didn't sustain any serious injuries.

Investigators are working to get evidence from the scene to get information on the suspects.

