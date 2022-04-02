x
Daughter $50K richer after Bladensburg mom gifts her Maryland lottery scratch-off

A mom gave her daughter a few games to play and kept the rest for herself. The pair were both shocked when the woman won thousands on the $20 game.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 29, 2021

A Bladensburg mother deserves a big hug after gifting her daughter a winning Maryland lottery ticket, netting her $50,000.

Lucky Frances, who has since called her win a blessing, stated her mother stopped at the Exxon station at 7703 Annapolis Road in Lanham on March 22 to purchase scratch-off tickets. 

The mom gave Frances a few games to play and kept the rest for herself. The pair were both shocked when she won thousands on the $20 game.

To top it off, according to the Maryland Lottery, Frances initially thought she won $10,000. However, as she scratched off the box that multiplies a player’s winnings, the ticket revealed a 5X multiplier that boosted her prize to $50,000.

The current Prince George’s County resident is also a Texas native and had plans to move back to her hometown this summer. Now, she’ll be using her prize to help finance the life-changing move. “[The win) came right on time,” Frances stated.

