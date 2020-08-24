3 police officers shot in Prince George's County, two suspects arrested

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at 1333 Capital View Terrace, according to the department.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Three police officers of the Prince George's County Police Department have been shot Sunday afternoon at 1333 Capital View Terrace in Landover Hills, according to the department.

The officers, all of whom are expected to survive, were in the area for a home invasion when they were struck by gunfire and exchanged rounds with two male suspects. Neither of the men arrested by police was hit by gunfire, according to officials.

"My heart sank. I'm thinking about their families, their fellow officers and their community," said Interm Prince George's County Police Department Chief of Police Hector Velez.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she met with the three officers -- all of whom are young.

Alsobrook called the men heroes and mentioned that one officer she spoke with before his surgery told her that yesterday (Saturday) was the birthday of his 1-year-old baby.

Chief Velez believes that bullet-proof protective vest was vital in saving the lives of two officers -- one who was shot in the back and another that was shot three times. The latter of the two officers was protected by the vest after a bullet struck him in the chest. He was also hit in the arm and leg.

The third officer struck by gunfire was shot in the foot.

No further information was released by county police or officials.

