Councilman Bravo suspended 'until further notice' after recent confrontation with Councilwoman Sandoval

The District 1 councilman was chastised for a verbal confrontation behind the scenes with his District 7 counterpart.

SAN ANTONIO — Recent tensions between San Antonio City Council members Mario Bravo and Ana Sandoval have resulted in disciplinary action against the District 1 councilman.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Friday evening announced that Bravo "has been suspended from his current City Council committee assignments and external appointments until further notice."

"Maintaining decorum is essential for City Council to do its work," the mayor's statement reads. "Everyone deserves to be treated respectfully and professionally, but elected officials should hold themselves to the highest standard."

The suspension stems from a public conflict between the two council members last week. A city source confirmed to KENS 5 that Bravo and Sandoval, who represents District 7, were embroiled in a behind-the-scenes confrontation.

It spilled over into the Sept. 15 regularly scheduled council session, in which Bravo can be heard addressing Sandoval during discussions over how to spend millions of dollars in surplus CPS Energy money, specifically in regard to how his own plan was received.

"It's funny that I got so much criticism," Bravo said at that meeting. "The proposal I put forward got that criticism from the mayor and Councilwoman Sandoval for the lack of detail, but I see the same thing in this proposal."

A spokesperson with Sandoval's office told KENS 5 she wouldn't comment on the incident, instead emphasizing her focus on other council matters.

Bravo, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Thursday evening to apologize for his actions a week after they unfolded.

All members of council deserve to be treated with respect at all times. In this instance I fell short of that. I regret it and I wholeheartedly apologize to Councilwoman Sandoval, the rest of my council colleagues, and the residents of District 1. — Mario Bravo (@MarioBravo) September 23, 2022

Bravo currently serves on the transportation and mobility, municipal utilities, and community health, environment and culture committees. He will still be permitted to serve in regular city council sessions.