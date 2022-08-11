Ordinances to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights likely to pass

KILLEEN, Texas — Ordinances that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights are projected to pass, according to polling results Tuesday night.
As of 11:30 p.m.:
- 63% of voters in Harker Heights voted to pass Proposition A (57% reporting)
- 69% of voters in Killeen voted to pass Proposition A (57% reporting)
The ordinance was brought on by a petition that was started by the Ground Game Texas.
If adopted, police in both cities would decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, which is less than 4 ounces. If passed, it would also prevent police from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for a search and seizure.
Executive Director of Ground Game Julie Oliver believes law enforcement has more important matters to address and should worry less about small possessions of marijuana.
"There's not a law in the books that says law enforcement must give somebody a ticket if they are breaking the speed limit, that's what this is similar to. There's no law in the books in the state of Texas that say you have to enforce marijuana possession laws. And so, law enforcement in the city of Killeen, city of Harker Heights should those two cities pass this, they will stop enforcing misdemeanor marijuana possession cases," Oliver explained.
