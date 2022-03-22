Maria's Cafe closed for repairs after truck crashes into Southtown restaurant

The family owned restaurant was two days away from celebrating 33 years in business. A customer offered to provide repairs free of charge.

SAN ANTONIO — A construction crew and Maria's Cafe employees spent the morning cleaning up what was left of the front of their restaurant. Rubble piled up on the sidewalk, and their front door was ripped off after a truck crashed into the building Monday evening.

San Antonio Police and fire fighters responded just before 6 P.M., but have not released details related to what caused the driver to crash. No one appeared to be seriously injured.

The restaurant had already closed at the time of the crash, which owner Maria Beza, was grateful for.

"Anything can get fixed," she said. "Everybody’s safe and we’re doing good, it’s the material stuff we can take care of it."

Her daughter, Leslie Beza, said it still hurt to see the damage after all the hard work her mom has put into the restaurant.

"It just brings her joy, being in the kitchen and feeding people," she said.

The small restaurant known for it's unique and often customer created menu had almost immediately been offered support from the community they serve.

Beza's husband, Tom, commended all first responders who he said went above and beyond after the crash and helped them board up the building.