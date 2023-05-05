Marching bands prepare to avoid dehydration while performing in Buc Days Parade

The parade is an exciting opportunity for kids to perform in front of thousands, but heat exhaustion can be a concern.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The famous Buc Days Parade is back this weekend, and marching bands are preparing to make their way down the parade route.

But the hot temperatures are something band directors are warning students about, and coming up with a plan if kids get overheated.

10 total bands are performing in this years parade, six just from Corpus Christi Independent School District. But while the parade is an exciting opportunity for kids to perform in front of thousands, heat exhaustion can be a concern.

"Keeping ourselves hydrated as much as possible, not just the day of the event but days leading up to the event," said Mary Carroll High School Band Director Kyle Sorrows.

Sorrows said students have 7 a.m. band rehearsals on the track to get used to playing outside. The parade is about 3 miles long, and parents will be there to help how they can.

"They're going to help our, you know, keep, keep giving our kids water along the way and so, just to keep them, you know, keep them ready and keep them fresh," he said.

In case of overheating and dehydration during the parade, Sorrows said support vehicles with staff and volunteers will follow them on the parade route if they need help.

"We have our support vehicles that are traveling along, traveling along with us and so if we have an instance where a kid is overheated, we have that support there for them," he said.

Pamela Danser is the director of emergency services at Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area. She said for students wearing full uniforms in the heat, it's important for them to hydrate as much as they can.

"Definitely to keep hydrated because they're going to be sweating a lot more than anybody else out there, so they're going to lose their fluids a lot quicker than the average person out there," he said.

Danser said the recommended amount of water to stay hydrated is four 16-ounce bottles—avoiding sugary soft drinks and alcohol. Drinking sports drinks will help keep electrolytes in balance. She said wearing lighter, sweat-absorbent clothing can also help.

"If you're behind on your fluids, I wouldn't, I wouldn't suggest going to the cold fluids. I would do probably room temperature-type fluids and just drink as, as much as possible just not to the point to where you're, you're going to make yourself sick," she said.

For Sorrows, it is a full circle moment since he was in the Mary Carroll band as a high schooler. He brings that experience with him to the parade as a band director.

"It's electric out there and so, it's great for our students and, and these kids now to get to experience that same energy and, and just go have fun," he said.

