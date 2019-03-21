SAN ANTONIO — March Madness is here! The first day of the NCAA Tournament has been filled with thrilling finishes and Cinderella stories.

Even if people aren't into basketball, many say they get into March Madness, mainly because of the NCAA Tournament and the brackets. Some don't care to fill out more than one, but others fill out up to several dozen!

We start today with 64 teams trying to make it to the second round of 32. That round kicks off this Saturday. From there, 32 teams become the Sweet 16 hitting the hardwood March 28th and 29th. They're cut in half for the Elite 8 the last 2 days of March. Then on April 6th, it's the Final Four, with all four teams hoping to make it to the National Championship game April 8th in Minneapolis, Minnesota to win it all.

Right now, Duke and UNC seem to be the favorites for many. But as any NCAA basketball fan knows, anything can happen during March Madness.

Last year people bet $10 billion, that's right, billion dollars on the NCAA Tournament. $9.7 billion of that was done illegally.

RELATED: March Madness 2019: Stats and facts that may surprise you

RELATED: March Madness tournament to feature San Antonio flavor as local stars take big stage

RELATED: March Madness 'Boss Button' could save your job

RELATED: March Madness: A terminology guide