2 pets killed in northwest Austin house fire, 4 displaced

The fire began on an exterior deck before spreading to the house.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two pets were killed and four residents were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin early Sunday morning.

The Austin Fire Department reported the fire just after 2 a.m. at a two-story house in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. The fire began on an exterior deck before spreading to the house.

AFD said four residents, including two adults and two kids, were displaced, while two pets were killed.

The cause of the fire was accidental, from an undetermined ignition source on the back patio.

Firefighters said the fire was knocked down around 2:30 a.m. as crews continued to overhaul.

