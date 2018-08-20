You may not have realized it when you stopped in for some gas or a quick snack at the 7-11 at Southwest Military and the I-35 access road, but it is the spot you might have most likely found a credit card skimmer in the month of August.

In fact, from January to July, the San Antonio Police Department investigated 128 skimming incidents at 44 locations across San Antonio.

Thieves use small machines inside a gas pump or ATM to grab your bank info to steal your money. "The fraud is leaning towards the gas pumps because that's the vulnerable point," SAPD Lt. Marcus Booth said.

Police were warning all consumers to be alert, as it's not one location or one part of town that criminals are focusing on. "Use a gas pump that is updated and current. Current gas pumps have encrypted technology inside them that prevents skimming overall," Lt. Booth said.

Mechanical keypads and horizontal card readers are a good sign the pump is up to date.

SAPD said you should also monitor your bank account online, so you're aware if anyone is taking money out of your account.

Below is a map of all the locations police said they have found skimmers at from January to July 2018.

