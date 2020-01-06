x
Many were without power after SUV crashed into pole on the south side, police say

Police said the SUV was found wedged on top of a fire hydrant and into a pole, but no one was inside the vehicle when authorities arrived.
SAN ANTONIO — Around 1,500 CPS Energy customers are without power after an SUV crashed into a pole on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Monday on Applewhite Road.

Police said the SUV was found wedged on top of a fire hydrant and into a pole, but no one was inside the vehicle when authorities arrived.

SAPD said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Live Oak a few days ago. No suspects have been identified.

