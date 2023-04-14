Man charged with capital murder after two men killed outside far-west side apartment

Authorities were able to use bank and phone records to connect him to the murders.

SAN ANTONIO — After two men were killed at a far west-side apartment complex in January, another suspect has been arrested, identified as 25-year-old Deleon Taylor Griffin.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff. The victims have since been identified as Michael Moore and Nicholas Sharkey Phillips.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say they were dispatched to the Briggs Ranch apartment complex, and when they arrived, they found two men who had both been shot multiple times.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies had determined that Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, was a suspect involved. She's was detained on capital murder charges. The argument is believed to have been over car keys.

According to an affidavit obtained by KENS 5, the second suspect, Deleon Taylor Griffin, has been charged with capital murder. He is accused of shooting both men in their vehicle outside the apartment complex.

The affidavit details how Griffin was visiting his mother from Washington State. The night of the shooting, Wiley-Taylor had ordered a LYFT, but asked them to leave when Moore and Phillips were seen sitting in a vehicle outside.

After a confrontation, Griffin reportedly shot both men. Willey-Taylor was seen on surveillance camera rummaging through the victims' vehicle after the shooting. She then ran away with Griffin.

