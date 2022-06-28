Mansion catches fire on Lake Travis

Officials are on scene on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local fire crews are working to put out a fire at a residence off of Lake Travis on Tuesday.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue, the Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were all on scene as of 11:10 a.m. on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave.

As of 2:40 p.m., the two-alarm fire was downgraded to a single alarm. Firefighters are now putting out hotspots and conducting overhaul.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue added that firefighters at one pointed needed more water supply and they ended up drafting water from the lake itself.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.