SAN ANTONIO — Officials pulled the body of a man from Woodlawn Lake Sunday afternoon after receiving a report from a person in the area.

According to a spokesperson from the San Antonio Police Department, someone called police at about 12:45 p.m. about what appeared to be a body up against the dam.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided a boat and pulled the body from the lake.

The man's name has not been released, but SAPD said he is a Latin male in his 50s. His cause of death is unknown. The Medical Examiner will rule on the cause of death and the man’s identity.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

