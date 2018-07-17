SEGUIN — Seguin Police say a man’s body was found in the Guadalupe River near the south side of Starcke Park.

The body was reportedly found near the bank of the river, across from the park.

The Seguin Police Department and Seguin Fire Department temporarily closed the west side of Starcke Park to retrieve the body.

Police say the man who died is in his 20’s or 30’s and had been in the water for "an extended period of time". Officials have not determined a cause of death.

See the full Facebook Post from Seguin Police below:

