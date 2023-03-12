U.S. Marshals Service joins hunt for escaped inmate in Jim Wells Co., offers $5,000 reward

Juan Gabriel Ybanez escaped from the Jim Wells County jail by climbing over a razor-wired fence.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A manhunt continues for an escaped inmate out of Jim Wells County.

At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Sunday Juan Gabriel Ybanez escaped from the Jim Wells County jail by climbing over a razor-wired fence.

U.S. Marshals Service, Texas DPS, Alice PD and Premont Police have joined in the manhunt efforts. He was last seen running west in a t-shirt and shorts and barefoot.

"Don't cover up for him, if you are harboring him, I will get a warrant and arrest you," said Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Authorities believe he is still in the area.

"Absolutely, we still believe he is here and we are seeking the community's help, whether they see him or think someone looks like him, go ahead and call it into 911," said Deputy Joshua Warvel with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service put out a wanted poster for Ybanez offering a $5,000 dollar reward for information that leads to his capture.

This adds one more warrant to the inmate's already lengthy criminal history that includes assault causing bodily injury to family, criminal trespass, harassment, drugs, carrying unlawful weapon, and most recently escape.

If you have any information regarding the escaped convict. Call the Jim Wells County Sheriff's office at (361) 668-0341. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips.