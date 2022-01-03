Man zip-tied, two other men shot in home on San Antonio's northwest side, police say

One of the victims was shot in the back, while the other was shot in the shoulder, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was zip-tied and two others were shot at a home on the northwest side Monday morning, police said.

Just after 4:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 2100 block of Clover Street.

Police say two men knocked on the door and one of the men inside answered. When he answered, the two suspects asked for another man who was inside the residence, but they were told he was asleep.

The two suspects then zip-tied the man who answered the door and went inside the home and shot two of the other men who were inside.

The man that had been zip-tied ran across the street and asked for help. Police say one of the victims was shot in his shoulder and the other one was shot in the back.

Both were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.