SAPD: Man with multiple knives breaks into apartment following 'neighbor disturbance'

The apartment the suspect allegedly broke into had five men inside.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect who police said broke into a neighboring apartment was taken to a nearby hospital Friday morning.

According to officials at the scene, there was a 'neighbor disturbance' through the night at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Koehler Court.

A white man in his 30s with multiple knives started banging on the door of the unit and ended up breaking in, according to an official with SAPD.

The apartment had five men inside and the suspect was the one who ended up getting hurt.

The suspect reportedly had injuries to his face, hand, and leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.