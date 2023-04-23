West-side business robbed by suspect wielding knife, police say

The suspect ran off when the store clerk pulled out a basball bat from behind the counter.

SAN ANTONIO — A west-side business was robbed early Saturday morning by a man wielding a knife, police say.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on the 1200 block S. General McMullen.

When officers arrived, the store manager said that the suspect walked into the store and asked for money. He told police he gave him some money, but the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded more.

The victim then pulled out a baseball bat from behind the counter and the suspect ran out of the store, leaving the knife and a cell phone behind.

Police searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

