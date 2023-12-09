Man with gun found asleep in stolen Kia, police said

Officers arrived to the 2019 block of Darwin Street where police said they approached the car and found the man asleep with a gun on his waistband.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a man who they said was asleep inside of a stolen KIA vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident. Some drugs and a bat were also found inside of the KIA.

Officials on scene said the KIA had been reported stolen for a few days within the last day or two. The back passenger window was also busted. Police said the back being broken is typical for these types of stolen vehicles.

Schools nearby were aware but no lockdowns were needed.

The man, who has not been identifed, is facing drug charges and unlawfully carrying of a gun. Police said he is also a convicted felon.

