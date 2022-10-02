OFFICIALS: East Texas man, wife charged with murder of man's mother, her husband

On Saturday, officials announced they believed they had found the remains of Karen and Clayton Waters.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man and his wife have been arrested and charged with the murder of the man's mother and her husband.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, on Sept. 16, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person, identified as Clayton Waters, after he failed to report to work for several days. During the course of the search for Clayton, it was determined a his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing.

On Saturday, Sheriff Wallace said officials believe they found the remains of Clayton and Karen, and had ample evidence to arrest two people in connection with their deaths.

On Sunday, Sheriff Wallace revealed the suspects who had been arrested for the murders of Clayton and Karen were Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35. Officials say Jacob is Karen's son.