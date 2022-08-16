Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours

Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road.

Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

When coils that are inside of the train shifted, it pinned the man between two train cars for nearly 12 hours. He had been yelling for help but was not rescued until Tuesday morning, officials said.