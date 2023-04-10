Teen who was 'possibly intoxicated' hit by train after 'not getting out of way fast enough,' SAPD says

It happened early Wednesday morning on the east side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a teenager, who was possibly intoxicated, was hit by a train earley Wednesday morning after "not getting out of the way fast enough."

San Antonio Police responded to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Burnet Street on the city's eastside around 12:40 a.m. for reports of a train vs. pedestrian incident.

When officers arrived at the location, they found an 18-year-old boy who had possibly had too much to drink, injured from being hit by a train.

The victim had a broken arm and lacerations to his head, say officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officials with Union Pacific are on the scene conducting an independent investigation.

This is a developing story.

