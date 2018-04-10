SAN ANTONIO — After 54 immigrants were found in a tractor trailer on the north side in June, a man has been sentenced in the case.

Gerardo Carreon, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen from Laredo, will serve 70 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, officials announced Thursday.

Carreon pleaded guilty to transporting the undocumented immigrants in July.

The immigrants were found inside an air-conditioned big rig in an alley adjacent to Laurelhurst Drive inside Loop 410 in June.

According to officials, the immigrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Brazil.

The immigrants included men, women, and a few children, all of whom were preteens or older. Some of the people were treated by EMS for minor injuries.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say the injuries happened as the people got out of the truck. Four of the people had been released from the hospital less than 24 hours later. The remaining 49 people were taken to a detention center.

Officials said the truck was cool and the people had water in the trailer, but they were hungry.

All of the immigrants survived the journey and RAICES was involved in providing legal assistance to the immigrants.

