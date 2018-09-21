SAN ANTONIO — The man who died shortly after being released from the Bexar County magistrates office detention Thursday night has been identified.

According to BCSO, 27-year-old Eddie Martinez Jr. left the magistrates office Thursday evening but returned to the lobby and began "acting aggressive toward deputies".

During the incident, he was detained and deputies sat him down in the lobby, according to BCSO. At some point, medical assistance was requested.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and attempted to save his life using CPR, but it was too late.

Martinez was pronounced dead at 8:14 pm Thursday.

BCSO said they are investigating the incident and will provide more in-depth information when it becomes available.

