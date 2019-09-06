SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, authorities arrested 40-year-old Antwan Dion Love after he allegedly beat a man and stole $100 from his pockets following an early-morning poker game, police said.

The incident happened June 6 on the 7900 block of Mainland Woods on the northwest side.

According to an affidavit, Love was playing poker with a friend for about two hours but got upset when the victim, a 54-year-old man, wanted to leave to get ready for the day. Love was upset because he wouldn't have the chance to win his money back, police said.

Love then allegedly struck the victim on the side of the head with a metal object, placed him in a choke hold and went through his pockets, where he found the cash, the affidavit stated.

The victim, who said he knew the suspect for more than one year, suffered a broken arm and positively identified Love in a photo lineup as the man who had assaulted and robbed him that day.

Love is charged with aggravated robbery with a bond of $30,000, according to online records.