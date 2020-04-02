SAN ANTONIO — An apparent text message from one brother to another led to an arrest on Christmas.

Police arrested Baldomero Serrata, 26, Tuesday afternoon and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family Household.

Per an arrest affidavit, an officer was called to a Floresville home in response to a threat. Serrata's mother told the officer that Serrata called his brother and texted him stating that "he was going over to kill the entire family."

Serrata's mother then claimed that her son called her multiple times and sent her a text message stating, "answer your f*****g phone now before I start killing people." Serrata allegedly made the same threat toward the husband of his mother when he tried to call the suspect.

When Serrata and his mother finally spoke, "he told her that if she didn't go and pick him up then he would go over and kill everyone," the affidavit said.

Serrata's mother told police that there was a report with SAPD earlier in the year where a weapon was stolen from another family member's house. His mother said "that it was [Serrata]" who stole the weapon.

Serrata's mother filed charges for threats "as she is in fear for her life and the life of her other family members," the affidavit states.

Serrata allegedly told his mother that he was going to go to the CDC and ask for help with his medical condition. Per the affidavit, Serrata said that "if they couldn't help him out then he is capable of shooting people."

Serrata's bond was set at $2,500 for the misdemeanor charge.