SAN ANTONIO — Police have released the identity of the man they say stabbed a friend trying to keep him from driving drunk on the city's west side.

Juan Ortega was taken into custody Sunday and faces charges related to the death of 25-year-old Guy Santos Larue.

SAPD was called to the 1000 block of Patton Boulevard around 5:30 am Sunday.

Investigators said the childhood friends had been drinking at a baby shower. When Ortega tried to leave, Larue tried to stop him from getting behind the wheel under the influence.

Ortega allegedly pulled a knife on him and stabbed him in the neck, according to police.

The victim tried to run but collapsed in the street. He died on the way to the hospital.

