Man wearing body armor arrested, accusing of shooting at another man following altercation

When police arrived, they saw the suspect, identified as Charles Cruz, get into an altercation with the 30-year-old man.

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he shot at a 30-year-old man on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of Sugarfoot Drive.

When police arrived, they saw the suspect, identified as Charles Cruz, get into an altercation with the 30-year-old man.

Cruz went back into the home to reportedly grab a gun. He began to fire off rounds into the ground between the man and himself. He then went back into the house to put on body armor, then returned with the gun and continued to fire more rounds. The man then "reacted as if he was struck by gunfire."

An SAPD officer believed that man had been shot, so they told authorities Cruz had shot the man. Officers responded to the home and created a perimeter around the residence.

Officers then discovered the man had not been shot and after 45 minutes, Cruz was taken into custody. He was charged with Aggravated Assault. Detectives and officers are familiar with Cruz and were aware that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest and is currently out on multiple bonds.