Man wanted by police hit by truck on Highway 90 while running away from officers, police say

The driver that hit the man stopped and is cooperating with police.

SAN ANTONIO — A man being chased by police tried to run across Cupples Road Wednesday night and was hit by a truck, according to SAPD.

Undercover Units with SAPD spotted the suspect around 9:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Brady near Highway 90 on the west side of town.

He has been identified as Marcus Mendoza, 28.

Mendoza was walking on Brady, but then suddenly ran across the access road and into an active lane on Highway 90 westbound when officers tried to speak with him.



He was hit by a truck the moment he crossed Highway 90, after running away from officers. The driver that hit Mendoza stopped and was cooperating with police.



Mendoza was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say he has multiple felony warrants, including possession of a controlled substance.

