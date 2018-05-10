Boerne police need your help finding a man they say robbed a Chili's restaurant.

Police say 39-year-old Samuel Jay McDonald stole a cash register box from the restaurant's to-go door Wednesday evening.

An employee and several patrons tried to stop him, but McDonald got away.

Police chased McDonald down I-10 to UTSA Boulevard, where he crashed and bailed out of the car.

According to police, McDonald has additional warrants in Kendall and Bexar counties.

Anyone who knows where Samuel McDonald is located is urged to call Boerne police at (830) 249-8645.

