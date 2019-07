SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple cell phones from a Sprint store's demo counter.

The incident took place on July 6 around 5:30 p.m. on the north side.

The suspect showed a knife to the store employee while taking the phones.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information which leads to the arrest.