Man walks away with minor cuts and scrapes after falling 40 feet into ditch

SAN ANTONIO — A man walked away with minor scratches after falling 40 feet into a ditch Thursday night, police say.
Around 9:20 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Escala Parkway for a rollover.
When police got on scene, they said they saw a truck at the bottom of a ditch --- a 40 foot ditch. The man said he was entering the complex when he took too wide of a turn. When he tried to stop, his brakes gave out and he crashed into the ditch.
Police said the man was not suspected of DUI or any other impairment. He was treated on scene and released by EMS.