Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side

Police say the man simply walked into traffic before he was hit by a small car. The driver is not expected to face any charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side.

When officers arrived at the location they found a man in his 50s with injuries to his head and legs.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped to render aid, along with people who live nearby who heard the accident happen. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

