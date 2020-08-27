Man uncooperative with investigators after being shot in leg, police say

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators tried to figure out who shot a man in the leg in the 2300 block of Austin Highway Wednesday night.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to the location around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

An official at the scene said that the victim refused to disclose who shot him or where he was shot.

The victim knocked on the door of a random apartment and asked for help, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.