Man totals car after speeding, crashing on the south side

SAN ANTONIO — A man crashed his car causing it to rollover, then was arrested on suspicion of DWI Saturday morning, officials say.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the crash at Kellis Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the car flipped over with the driver standing beside it.

The driver was speeding down the street when he lost control and hit two vehicles, causing his own car to flip over. Officers said the car could be related to a shooting that happened near by, but they weren't sure.