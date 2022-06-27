Man threatens to shoot Walmart employee after trying to steal, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who they say threatened to shoot a Walmart employee.
The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Walmart on Bandera Road.
Police said the man walked into the store and tried to take some things without paying. At one point, authorities said the man threatened to shoot an employee, but he never showed a weapon.
He ran from the store to a wooded area nearby.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.