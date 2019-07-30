SAN ANTONIO — A man was charged with stalking and criminal trespassing after allegedly showing up at a woman's job site at least 30 to 40 times.

Bobby Joe Martinez, 38, was accused of targeting one of his wife's co-workers, yelling profanities and threatening to shoot her.

He also showed up to the woman's house around 20 times, waiting outside for several minutes, the affidavit says.

Detectives claim Martinez has a criminal history that includes assault and resisting arrest. His bonds total $27,000.