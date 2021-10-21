Man tells BCSO he 'felt good' after stabbing innocent man walking in neighborhood

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a 50-year-old man was out for his morning exercise when a suspect came from behind and stabbed the man several times.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office held a presser Thursday to provide more information about a stabbing that took place Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Hidden Terrace in west Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a 50-year-old man was out for his morning exercise when a suspect came from behind and stabbed the man several times.

The suspect has seen been identified as 23-year-old Aldo Martinez-Rios.

Sheriff Salazar said the victim thought he had been punched several times from the back. But, when he turned around and saw the suspect, he saw the knife and realized he had been stabbed.

The victim then attempted to defend himself and the suspect ran. Footage from a security system on a neighbor's home captured the incident.

Sheriff Salazar said the grainy video shows the suspect "stalking" the victim from behind, putting on a bandana and charging at the victim, stabbing him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He underwent surgery and his current condition was not reported. However, authorities were able to gather some details from him post-incident.

After authorities interviewed neighbors, they were told that a person, later identified as the suspect, who lives in the neighborhood, does have a tendency to be violent. He has reportedly thrown rocks at people as they have passed by, unprovoked.

BCSO said that person has been contacted several times by mental health deputies. Authorities were able to compare his photo to the video, ultimately leading to the suspect's arrest.

The suspect reportedly confessed and said that he "felt good after the attack," which Sheriff Salazar said is "equally disturbing." Salazar also said, "I feel that if we didn't get him into custody, God only knows what would have happened." The man was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

BCSO said the man was seeking to stalk and attack a person walking around in the neighborhood. Salazar said this could have been much worse if he was not caught.

"The possibilities are endless and none of the are good," said Salazar.

He also said the community can expect to see an uptick in law enforcement activity in that area, especially after an incident occurred where an officer was involved in a shooting.

"We're very happy to get this suspect into custody," said Salazar.