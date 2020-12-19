Man taken to University Hospital following shooting on the city's northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.
SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting at the SkyVue Apartments in the 18500 block of Chase Hill Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
According to an official at the scene, the shooting victim told police that he was trying to intervene with a car burglar when he was shot at.
No arrests were made as of this morning.