Man taken to University Hospital following shooting on the city's northwest side

The shooting happened at the SkyVue Apartments in the 18500 block of Chase Hill Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. 

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting at the SkyVue Apartments in the 18500 block of Chase Hill Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday. 

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

According to an official at the scene, the shooting victim told police that he was trying to intervene with a car burglar when he was shot at. 

No arrests were made as of this morning. 